Companies

BMW pension fund to challenge court judgment ordering it to pay R55m

18 May 2018 - 13:15 Theto Mahlakoana
A BMW logo on a car at the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
A BMW logo on a car at the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

BMW in SA has briefed its pension fund’s legal team to file an urgent court application against a default judgment that ordered it to pay its former employees about R55m.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria decided in favour of 1,390 claimants who were not paid monies from a surplus fund that was declared by the company in 2008.

The attorney representing the former employees, Thandiwe Moshabane, said the BMW Pension Fund had committed to paying the pensioners R28,000 each in 2010, but failed to do so.

The company told Business Day that it would challenge the default judgment on the grounds that "it was obtained outside of correct court procedure".

It explained that the pension fund’s attorneys were not informed of the court action and did not get an opportunity to defend.

A default judgment is issued by the court upon request if defendants have been duly served, the time for "entering appearance to defend having expired and when the defendant has not entered an appearance to defend".

BMW further stated the former employees had already been paid what was due to them.

"BMW Group SA is an ethical and highly regarded employer and we are advised that our eligible associates have received all of their due benefits from the BMW Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.

Moshabane has contradicted the company’s statements, saying the pension fund failed to meet its obligation to the workers and instead paid them paltry amounts of between R13.00 and R100.00 in 2010.

On May 10, Moshabane applied for a warrant of execution from the sheriff in Sandton, seeking to attach and "take into execution" the movable goods of the BMW Pension Fund to recover the R55m, and close to R9m in legal costs and interest fees.

The default judgment ordered the company to pay for the "cost of the lawsuit, interest on the amount of 15.5% per annum from the date of the summons".

This took place after the company failed to act on several summonses issued to them, according to the attorney.

Safety concerns force recalls for BMW and VW, including in SA

In SA, more than 50,000 certain BMW models could be affected by a sudden loss of power, and more than 8,000 VW Polo 2018 models may have a seat-belt ...
National
2 days ago

Ambitious plans for mega ‘car city’ in Tshwane

The R3bn investment is a major step in a 30-year plan to create a 7,157ha motor industry hub
National
1 day ago

BMW expands recall in Britain due to electrical fault

The affected models are the BMW 1 and 3 Series, the Z4 and its X1 cars produced between March 2007 and August 2011, with cars likely to cut out ...
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka confronts JSE on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
End of an era as Stephen Koseff lets go of the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Aveng shares soar as Murray & Roberts makes a ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Sygnia CEO clashes with JSE on listings
Companies / Financial Services
5.
New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Safety concerns force recalls for BMW and VW, including in SA
National

Ambitious plans for mega ‘car city’ in Tshwane
National

BMW expands recall in Britain due to electrical fault
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.