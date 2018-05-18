BMW pension fund to challenge court judgment ordering it to pay R55m

BMW in SA has briefed its pension fund’s legal team to file an urgent court application against a default judgment that ordered it to pay its former employees about R55m.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria decided in favour of 1,390 claimants who were not paid monies from a surplus fund that was declared by the company in 2008.

The attorney representing the former employees, Thandiwe Moshabane, said the BMW Pension Fund had committed to paying the pensioners R28,000 each in 2010, but failed to do so.

The company told Business Day that it would challenge the default judgment on the grounds that "it was obtained outside of correct court procedure".

It explained that the pension fund’s attorneys were not informed of the court action and did not get an opportunity to defend.

A default judgment is issued by the court upon request if defendants have been duly served, the time for "entering appearance to defend having expired and when the defendant has not entered an appearance to defend".

BMW further stated the former employees had already been paid what was due to them.

"BMW Group SA is an ethical and highly regarded employer and we are advised that our eligible associates have received all of their due benefits from the BMW Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.

Moshabane has contradicted the company’s statements, saying the pension fund failed to meet its obligation to the workers and instead paid them paltry amounts of between R13.00 and R100.00 in 2010.

On May 10, Moshabane applied for a warrant of execution from the sheriff in Sandton, seeking to attach and "take into execution" the movable goods of the BMW Pension Fund to recover the R55m, and close to R9m in legal costs and interest fees.

The default judgment ordered the company to pay for the "cost of the lawsuit, interest on the amount of 15.5% per annum from the date of the summons".

This took place after the company failed to act on several summonses issued to them, according to the attorney.