Ambitious plans for mega ‘car city’ in Tshwane

A new R3bn investment in Tshwane’s Rosslyn motor industry hub is a major step in a 30-year plan to create a 7,157ha "auto city" to serve as the heart of the African motor industry, planners said on Wednesday.

Rosslyn, on Tshwane’s western outskirts, is already home to the SA vehicle assembly plants of BMW, Nissan, Tata and Iveco, as well as scores of components suppliers. The intention was to add new housing, schools, shopping centres, a hospital, university campus, conference centre and rail-based distribution centre for newly built vehicles to be transported to local customers and to Durban, the main vehicle export harbour.

The existing Rosslyn rail centre was so inefficient that most vehicles were moved by road. The idea is that Ford, which has an assembly plant on the other side of Pretoria, would also benefit from the new rail facilities.

Plans to create the Tshwane Auto City (TAC) were outlined at the African Smart Cities Summit in Midrand on Wednesday by the Rosslyn Hub company and the Automotive Industry Development Centre. Work on the broader TAC project will step up once the latest Rosslyn investment phase is complete, probably in 2026. TAC facilities could eventually include a vehicle test track and even a race track.