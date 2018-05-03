Apple uses mountain of extra cash for a stock-buying spree

San Francisco — Apple lavished cash on its shareholders like no company in history in the first three months of 2018 and it intends to keep doing so, making the iPhone maker’s investors the clearest winners yet from 2017’s sweeping US corporate tax cuts.

With a mountain of overseas cash suddenly freed up by the tax overhaul, Apple bought back $23.5bn of its own stock in the March quarter, a record amount for any US company, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, and it added $100bn to its target for future repurchases.

It also doled out $3.2bn in dividends and will increase them 16%.

The amount Apple spent buying its shares in those three months exceeded the stock market value of most companies in the S&P 500 index.

The decision to turn over record amounts of cash to shareholders was a direct result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republican legislators in December.

It also coincided with a bout of volatility on Wall Street in recent months, which has many investors worried that a nine-year bull market may be ending.

Apple’s beefed-up plans

Apple’s beefed-up plans to return cash to shareholders through dividends and buy-backs will provide additional support for its stock price.

The biggest overhaul of the US tax code in more than 30 years, the new law slashes the corporate income tax rate to 21% from 35% and charges multinationals a one-time tax on profits held overseas. As a result, analysts had expected Apple to repatriate most of its $252bn in cash abroad.

In its quarterly report, Apple said on Tuesday it would earmark $100bn for a new share-repurchase programme, succeeding a $210bn buy-back programme that started in 2012 and will wrap up this quarter.

Given the size of the programme, Apple has not placed a termination date on it.

"We are not giving an end date to the programme this time because the amount is very, very large," Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri told analysts on a conference call.

About $400bn worth of Apple stock changed hands in that March quarter, and the company’s gross purchases would account for 5%-6% of that. Apple’s programme dwarfs others even as stock repurchase efforts kick into high gear.

By comparison, US firms in April announced a combined total of $50.4bn in new buy-back plans, up from $38.1bn worth of planned buy-backs announced in April 2017, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.

Reuters