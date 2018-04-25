Kobe Steel scandal deepens with criminal probe of data tampering

Bengaluru/Tokyo — Kobe Steel is under investigation by Japanese authorities over its data tampering, widening a scandal that undermined faith in Japan’s industrial sector last year.

Kobe Steel said on Wednesday that "investigating authorities" were conducting an inquiry, without elaborating on who was carrying out the probe or what was being investigated.

It said it was co-operating with the investigation.

A company spokesman confirmed that the investigation concerned the data tampering but declined to say when the probe had started.

Earlier, the Nikkei newspaper reported that the special investigative unit of the Tokyo district public prosecutor’s office had already subpoenaed documents from Kobe and that it suspected the company, Japan’s third-largest steel maker, of criminally misrepresenting data.

The Kobe Steel spokesman declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

The Tokyo district public prosecutor’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

A criminal investigation opens up a new phase of the scandal, which began when Kobe Steel admitted last October to widespread tampering with quality data for its products — causing disruptions in global supply chains as customers retested their goods.

The company’s shares were down 4.3% by 3.49am GMT on Wednesday.

Kobe Steel, which supplies steel parts to manufacturers of cars, planes and trains around the world, has admitted to supplying products with falsified specifications to more than 600 customers, and admitted the data fraud had been going on for nearly five decades.

The case was one of the country’s biggest industrial scandals in recent memory, which set off a rash of malfeasance revelations by other Japanese companies, denting the country’s reputation for manufacturing excellence.

In addition to the Japanese investigation, Kobe Steel is also the subject of a US Justice Department probe.

Additionally, Japanese government-sanctioned seals of quality have also been revoked on some of its products.

In its defence, Kobe has said it sold products that met safety and other standards but did not fulfil contract specifications agreed with customers.

However, Nikkei reported that the Tokyo prosecutors believed the shipping of mislabelled materials to clients may have violated product misrepresentation laws.

