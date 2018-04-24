PSG shareholders to receive 11% higher dividend

PSG shareholders will receive an 11% higher dividend for its financial year, though its headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 9% to R6.66 from R10.01.

Jannie Mouton’s investment holding company declared a final dividend of R2.77, taking its total for the year to end-February to R4.15, an 11% increase from the prior year’s R3.75.

The group reported its total assets grew 5.6% to R57.7bn over the reporting period.

Its largest holding is Capitec, whose value appreciated 15% to R25.7bn, or 54% of PSG’s total. Capitec’s earnings contribution grew 17.6% to R1.4bn, or 63% of PSG’s total R2.2bn attributable earnings.

PSG’s 49%-owned empowerment trust Dipeo contributed a R56m loss, nearly three times the prior year’s R20m loss.

Another contributor to the group’s overall attributable earnings falling 11% was agricultural holding company Zeder’s earnings contribution declining 25% to R205m, while its value declined 11% to R4.8bn.

Mouton said in the results statement, "Although Zeder, in particular, experienced a challenging year, we believe PSG’s investment portfolio is well positioned to continue yielding above-average returns."