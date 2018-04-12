News Leader
WATCH: What Monale Ratsoma has planned for the Brics bank
12 April 2018 - 08:47
Treasury deputy director-general Monale Ratsoma has been appointed the head of the Brics New Development Bank for the African regional centre.
He officially steps into the position next Monday. The bank is expected to benefit SA when it comes to funding for large infrastructure projects.
Ratsoma spoke to Business Day TV about his new role.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
