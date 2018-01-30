LETTER: Opportunity beckons

Growing optimism suggests SA is changing course on to a positive trajectory of growth.
The state capture inquiry provides a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the significance of integrity and responsibility required from our leaders. The corrupt, fraudulent and captured within the state-owned enterprises, public sector and executive will finally be called to account for their ethical, financial and legal failures.
The dogged efforts of our auditor-general to clamp down on continued financial mismanagement of public funds make perfect sense. Business confidence is on the rise and the rand has seen an upswing. But without a sustained focus on ongoing accountability when it comes to public funds, our woes are far from over.
Adam Craker
Via e-mail
Please sign in or register to comment.