LETTER: Opportunity beckons

30 January 2018 - 05:30
Growing optimism suggests SA is changing course on to a positive trajectory of growth.

The state capture inquiry provides a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the significance of integrity and responsibility required from our leaders. The corrupt, fraudulent and captured within the state-owned enterprises, public sector and executive will finally be called to account for their ethical, financial and legal failures.

The dogged efforts of our auditor-general to clamp down on continued financial mismanagement of public funds make perfect sense. Business confidence is on the rise and the rand has seen an upswing. But without a sustained focus on ongoing accountability when it comes to public funds, our woes are far from over.

Adam Craker
Via e-mail

