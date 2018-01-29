State-owned companies’ board games kill prospects

Company directors must remember that the execution of fiduciary duties of care and loyalty can be contested in court. When company performance suffers, disgruntled shareholders often choose to express their unhappiness by reviewing board decisions to identify an action — or inaction — that could be deemed a breach of these duties.

Directors should always take care when dealing with company affairs and ensure decisions and proposals are properly documented and the minutes and notes kept.

In an ideal world, boards and executive management should jointly define the firm’s strategic challenges, jointly identify the information needed to deal with them, jointly assess the CEO’s developmental needs and jointly ensure accountability for results.

But these tasks are a challenge for many companies because good governance depends on good relationships. When relationships break down, neither boards nor CEOs can effectively fulfil their governance duties.

Boards are susceptible to a range of dysfunctional practices — for example, when the CEO regards the board as a necessary evil, a burden on management and keeps directors in the dark, providing as little information as possible. These kinds of behaviours have led to corporate scandals and the collapse of companies.

There could be instances when directors violate the norms of boardroom debate by aggressively challenging the corporate leadership, running the risk of finding themselves isolated and possibly replaced, as happened at many SOEs and private sector companies.

But a board that is beholden to management cannot be effective. This doesn’t mean a board hand-picked by a government department is doomed to failure. But a board cannot be subservient to the department to the detriment of the SOE’s management.

This is why robust nominations to appoint the right board talent are critical and a nominating committee comprised of strong, independent directors can make the difference.

The government should adopt a process where the nominations committee of a board recommends names to the shareholder by applying an approved process to ensure continuity. When the shareholder replaces or changes the board, it should follow proper process in terms of the Companies Act.

Section 71 of the act defines how a board member should be removed. As shareholder, the government needs to apply those processes to ensure that professionals with the right skills can be placed at SOEs.

At many SOEs, political interference has been the gravest risk facing board members, followed closely by the risk of regulatory over-reaction. This interference — including attempts to influence which companies are awarded contracts and the appointment of senior managers — has led to instability at many public firms.

The government should provide clear policy direction and let members of boards do what they know best. The success or failure of SOE boards has a big effect on SA’s economic performance. It is time boards are held accountable and given a clear mandate in terms of the law.

• Ramano is chief financial officer of PPC and a former board member of South African Airways.