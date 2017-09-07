Companies

AFRICAN MINING

Acacia spends on options to hedge gold output

07 September 2017 - 06:04 Agency Staff
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Acacia Mining, which is scaling back operations to cut losses and settle a dispute with the Tanzanian government, has spent $3.2m on options to sell 210,000 ounces of its gold output at $1,300/oz.

Shares in Acacia, majority-owned by Barrick Gold, have lost almost half their value since the start of 2017 after Tanzania banned concentrate exports in March and then demanded $190m in unpaid taxes in July.

By midday in London, gold was trading at about $1,340/oz, close to a one-year high. It has risen from about $1,200 in July.

To contain losses, Acacia said on Monday it was reducing operations at its flagship Tanzanian gold mine.

On Wednesday, the firm said it had bought options giving it the right to sell its expected doré bar output for the next six months above its budgeted gold price of $1,200/oz. Doré bars are rough gold, an alloy of gold and silver.

Gold miners have become wary of hedging since racking up losses unwinding options that prevented them gaining from the 12-year rally that took prices to record highs in 2011.

Analysts at Investec said buying options was "a prudent strategy, particularly given the decline in its cash position".

Acacia said its options allowed it to benefit if gold rose above $1,300/oz.

Reuters

Acacia will scale back operations at Tanzanian mine, forcing big job losses

The cutback was a reaction to a ban on exports of unprocessed ore as part as of an ever-increasing battle between the government and the mining ...
World
2 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Tanzania’s changes in legislation put miners on edge

AngloGold CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan seems keen to put as much air as possible between his company and Acacia
Companies
16 days ago

Struggle over mining riches hots up in Africa

Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest gold producer is the latest country on the continent to read the riot act to mining companies
Business
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New era at Shoprite as Wiese and Steinhoff take ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Necsa CEO in court over private use of company car
Companies / Energy
3.
Tim Bell sounds the death knell for Bell Pottinger
Companies
4.
Royal Bafokeng aims to buy Maseve mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Shoprite first big retailer to run foul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Acacia will scale back operations at Tanzanian mine, forcing big job losses
World / Africa

COMPANY COMMENT: Tanzania’s changes in legislation put miners on edge
Companies

Struggle over mining riches hots up in Africa
Business

Tanzania threatens to close down all gold mines
World / Africa

AngloGold battles Tanzanian laws
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.