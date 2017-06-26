Transport minister washes hands of EFF beef with Acsa

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says he is "not sure" if any directors at the Airports Company SA (Acsa) are linked to the Gupta family, but if they are, it should be investigated by the relevant authorities.

The EFF claims some of the directors are "pawns" and "henchmen" of the Guptas and has threatened to go to court to have them removed.

"If ever somebody is linked [to the Guptas] let the matter be referred to relevant structures that deal with investigations. If those people need to be brought before the court, let that be done," said Maswanganyi.

"I can’t judge that so and so is linked to so and so.... It doesn’t work like that in SA," he said while briefing journalists on the state of the 12 state-owned enterprises that fall under the Department of Transport including Acsa, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and the South African National Roads Agency.