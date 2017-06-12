Companies

Naspers slides as Tencent struggles in Hong Kong

12 June 2017 - 13:53 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers fell as much as 4.8% to R2,554.27 on Monday as a strengthening rand amplified a 2.45% drop of Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent to H$270.60.

Nasper’s slide dragged the JSE’s top 40 index down more than 1% to 45,413 points at 1pm.

The slide in Tencent and other Asian technology stocks on Monday morning was sparked by Apple falling 3.88% to close at $148.98 on the Nasdaq on Friday. Google’s parent, Alphabet, fell 3.4% to $970.12, Facebook 3.28% to $149.63 and Amazon 3.16% to $978.31.

Friday’s tech slump came shortly after both Alphabet and Amazon joined the "$1,000 per share club".

Both companies were in a neck-and-neck race to crack the $1,000 per share barrier, with Amazon narrowly beating Alphabet on June 1.

The US tech stocks continued their slide in pre-opening trade on Monday morning, with Apple down a further 1.9% to $146.15 at 1pm Johannesburg time.

Naspers originally acquired 46.5% of Tencent for $34m in 2001 when the Chinese internet company’s share was trading at about H$0.70. Naspers’s investment subsequently mushroomed nearly 400-fold in 16 years.

Naspers ‘not clear on its ownership’

Caxton is hoping to be allowed to intervene in the tribunal’s consideration of the consequent unbundling
4 days ago

Caxton intervenes in bid to uncover control structure at Naspers

The print and publishing group will argue it has substantial interest in the proposed unbundling and should be granted intervention status
5 days ago

Naspers-tied Delivery Hero eyes €450m IPO

South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers grabbed a 10% stake in Delivery Hero, one of Europe’s largest internet startups, last month
5 days ago

