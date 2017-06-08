Naspers ‘not clear on its ownership’

Caxton is hoping to be allowed to intervene in the tribunal’s consideration of the consequent unbundling

Wheatfields, a private company controlled by Koos Bekker and Kobus Stofberg, emerged as a potentially significant player in the control structure of Naspers during a Competition Tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

The tribunal was considering Caxton’s application to intervene in a complicated transaction in which Media24 will acquire Novus Holdings and simultaneously unbundling it.

Media24 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers and held an 80% stake in Novus until 2015, when Novus, SA’s largest printing company, was listed. The listing was intended to enable former Novus’s CEO, Lambert Retief, an opportunity to sale his 20% stake in the firm.