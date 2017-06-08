TRIBUNAL HEARING
Naspers ‘not clear on its ownership’
Caxton is hoping to be allowed to intervene in the tribunal’s consideration of the consequent unbundling
Wheatfields, a private company controlled by Koos Bekker and Kobus Stofberg, emerged as a potentially significant player in the control structure of Naspers during a Competition Tribunal hearing on Wednesday.
The tribunal was considering Caxton’s application to intervene in a complicated transaction in which Media24 will acquire Novus Holdings and simultaneously unbundling it.
Media24 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers and held an 80% stake in Novus until 2015, when Novus, SA’s largest printing company, was listed. The listing was intended to enable former Novus’s CEO, Lambert Retief, an opportunity to sale his 20% stake in the firm.
After the Competition Commission’s initial approval of the listing was overturned by the Competition Appeal Court, the commission ruled that the listing could go ahead only if Media24 cut its stake from what was then 66% to below 19%.
On Wednesday, Caxton’s legal team said that it should be allowed to intervene in
those considerations.
The team claimed that Naspers had not been forthcoming about the details of its ownership structure. It said these details were critical to the tribunal being able to reached an informed decision.
Media24’s legal team said that ownership of Naspers was irrelevant as the unbundling would result in Naspers not having control of Novus.
