COMPANY COMMENT: Cell C, Net1 and Blue Label may all benefit
The planned tie-up looks like a positive development for all concerned. Except for one thing
The proposed transaction involving Cell C, Blue Label and Net1 seems like a great opportunity for the three groups to bulk up and, in Cell C’s case, trim back on debt. It will provide Blue Label and Net1 with a platform to grow their market for all manner of services while providing Cell C with the financial muscle to compete with the two local juggernauts.
For some time now, Net1 CEO Serge Belamant has been looking to create a platform that would make his company less reliant on business from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) contract. The pressure to look beyond Sassa stems not just from its pending termination, but also from the clampdown on selling financial products to grant beneficiaries.
So the planned tie-up looks like a positive development for all concerned. Except for one thing, the part of the transaction where the competition authorities get to interrogate whatever takes their fancy. Whatever takes their fancy is referred to in the Competition Act as public interest issues.
If we’ve learnt anything over the past few months it’s that there is considerable public interest in anything to do with social grants and unsecured lending. Can you imagine the list of people who will want to intervene in the Competition Tribunal’s consideration of this transaction? The list might even include the likes of the Black Sash and the National Credit Regulator. But first the economic development minister will have a close look to see what dramatic headline-grabbing undertakings he can secure from the merging parties.
This deal probably won’t take as long as the Coca-Cola restructuring took to get through the competition authorities, but it’s likely to ensure social grants and unsecured lending remain in the spotlight for a while.
Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini summarily firing an adviser must surely remind the Constitutional Court who is in charge in that department.
Speculation that Internet Solutions is set to buy fibre-optic specialist Dark Fibre Africa is intriguing. Investment giant Remgro, which owns 50.9% of Dark Fibre via the unlisted CIV Holdings, recently raised its stake in a rights issue. Remgro CEO Jannie Durand also seems enamoured with its prospects, forecasting double-digit growth. Then again, if the R10bn price tag bandied about is true, Remgro probably won’t have too big an issue with making a profitable exit.
At the end of December, Remgro valued its majority stake at R3.1bn, making it its biggest holding in its infrastructure hub. Dark Fibre is a top performer among IT unlisted investments. At last count it had annual revenue growth of 13.5% to R1.2bn with ebitda coming in at R861m. More impressive was that its annuity income grew 21%, meaning it generates nearly R90m a month in annuities.
The book value of the fibre-optic network is more than R6bn, and the future value of the annuity contract base is more than R10bn.
Another factor supporting the sale of Dark Fibre is that the investment is small in its R150bn investment portfolio.
Perhaps raising about R5bn from the sale will set up Remgro to strongly back its core investments in seeking out new opportunities. Remgro also prefers sizeable cash piles as insurance against dividend payments in lean(er) times.
• Neels Blom edits Company Comment (blomn@bdlive.co.za)
Please login or register to comment.