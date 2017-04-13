COMPANY COMMENT: Cell C, Net1 and Blue Label may all benefit

For some time now, Net1 CEO Serge Belamant has been looking to create a platform that would make his company less reliant on business from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) contract. The pressure to look beyond Sassa stems not just from its pending termination, but also from the clampdown on selling financial products to grant beneficiaries.

So the planned tie-up looks like a positive development for all concerned. Except for one thing, the part of the transaction where the competition authorities get to interrogate whatever takes their fancy. Whatever takes their fancy is referred to in the Competition Act as public interest issues.

If we’ve learnt anything over the past few months it’s that there is considerable public interest in anything to do with social grants and unsecured lending. Can you imagine the list of people who will want to intervene in the Competition Tribunal’s consideration of this transaction? The list might even include the likes of the Black Sash and the National Credit Regulator. But first the economic development minister will have a close look to see what dramatic headline-grabbing undertakings he can secure from the merging parties.

This deal probably won’t take as long as the Coca-Cola restructuring took to get through the competition authorities, but it’s likely to ensure social grants and unsecured lending remain in the spotlight for a while.

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini summarily firing an adviser must surely remind the Constitutional Court who is in charge in that department.