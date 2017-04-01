BlackBerry finally showing profits as a real software company

Toronto — BlackBerry is finally starting to look like a real software company. After three years of acquisitions, lay-offs and trying to convince customers it could do more than build smartphones, the Canadian company’s software revenue and profit margins are growing in the way CEO John Chen wants them to. The stock too: it rose the most in 15 months.

BlackBerry surpassed its target of $640m in software revenue for the financial year 2017, achieving Chen’s goal of increasing sales from that division by 30% in the year. It posted profit of 4c a share, beating out the highest estimate from analysts, and said it would be profitable for its entire 2018 financial year, which began this month.

Gross margins were about 60%, the company said in a statement on Friday. BlackBerry expects to achieve margins of 70% for 2018, chief financial officer Steve Capelli said on a call with analysts. BlackBerry surged as much as 13% to $7.82. It was the biggest intra-day gain since December 2015. The stock was trading at $12.23 at 9.38am in New York.

BlackBerry shed the burden of its ever-shrinking phone business by officially outsourcing all device design, production and sales to other companies last year — a move that won’t see dividends until the products actually start selling later this year. The firm has also been developing software for self-driving vehicles and has a formal partnership with Ford involving in-car connectivity. Earlier this week, Ford agreed to hire 400 of BlackBerry’s mobile tech experts to work on connected cars.

Now the challenge is selling BlackBerry’s suite of security-focused software products, which range from tools that help companies track their employees’ mobile devices to computer operating systems for guided missiles.

Chen said that BlackBerry is starting to attract companies beyond its core client base in financial services, healthcare and government. BlackBerry sees 13% to 15% growth this financial year in software and services, at the upper end of the market rate, he said.

This expansion will come from "a combination of some current and existing products which we’re proud of and some new stuff coming online", he said. "Not everything will work, but I think we’ll get enough irons in the fire, and the combination makes us feel comfortable we will grow at these numbers."

In the fourth quarter, revenue was $297m, beating the average estimate of $289m. Software revenue was $182m, 80% of which was recurring and not due to one-time licensing deals. BlackBerry’s cash balance increased — a key milestone after months of burning money — to $1.7bn. The company also hired about 1,000 people last year, even while reducing expenses, Chen said.

"They’ve taken a lot of costs out of the business and are re-investing those proceeds into software, which is good to see," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman said. "Now that they’re going to keep investing in new products, they’ll be able to stay ahead, be able to prevent the latest threats, and ultimately in the longer term, sustain even faster growth."

