Can Bill Winters save Standard Chartered from being sold?
London — Standard Chartered could be put up for sale should CEO Bill Winters’s plans to restore profitability falter, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which upgraded the Asia-focused bank to a buy.
"We believe it would be an option available to management and the board to consider" if Standard Chartered struggles to compete, analysts led by Alastair Ryan wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday, upgrading the bank from neutral. "Management will seek to pull levers organically, but further cost cuts are not a natural option -– the value of the group is in the network, which we believe to now be fairly costed. Therefore, in our view, a sale remains a possibility."
Incoming US president Donald Trump’s administration may be more friendly to global bank mergers, and dealmaking may be encouraged as Basel 3 rules are finalised, removing uncertainty about capital levels, the analysts wrote. They did not name any potential merger partners.
The London-based lender, which operates in 56 countries, should be able to rebuild profitability on its own as costs stabilise and revenue recovers to about $17bn by 2020, the analysts wrote. However, it lacks the asset base of its two rivals in full-service trade banking in Asia — HSBC and Citigroup — and it is "possible that Standard Chartered now lacks the scale to fully utilise its network", they wrote.
In the meantime, Chinese authorities are also encouraging domestic banks to "expand in Standard Chartered’s footprint", they wrote.
Winters is 18 months into his challenge to stem losses from toxic lending. The bank’s third-quarter earnings signalled he’s on the way to restoring the dividend after a sharp drop in revenue and surging loan impairments drove the lender to its first annual loss since 1989.
Standard Chartered’s total assets were about $692.3bn, trailing HSBC’s $2.5-trillion. Its market value is about £25bn, compared with £135bn for HSBC.
Bloomberg
