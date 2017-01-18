Bob Diamond is looking for ways to revive confidence in bank acquirer Atlas Mara

London — Bob Diamond, co-founder of Atlas Mara, is weighing his options, including taking the sub-Saharan African bank acquirer private, say insiders.

One way was to find an investor or private-equity vehicle to back such a move, one of them said.

Merging with a financial institution with a presence in Africa was being considered, but talks were at an early stage. An Atlas Mara spokesman would not comment.

Atlas Mara’s share price fell 6.3% to $2.06 at 2pm in London trading and earlier as much as 9.1%, the biggest intraday drop since October. Trading volume surged to more than triple the three-month average.

Diamond, former CEO of Barclays plc, is looking for ways to revive confidence in Atlas Mara, which lost about 80% of its value since selling shares to the public more than three years ago to buy stakes in African banks.

Atlas Mara has a market value of about $143m. Its biggest asset, a stake of more than 31% in Union Bank of Nigeria, exposes it to mounting bad debt and a currency devaluation that may complicate a transaction.

The company began cutting costs in 2016 as expenses engulfed income and threatened its ability to grow by acquisition. Diamond said in September that with operations in seven African countries it needed five to seven years to build its business on the continent.

Any transaction involving Atlas Mara may come amid a flurry of deal interest in African banking assets.

Abraaj Group, a private-equity firm that invests across emerging markets, said on Tuesday it was interested in buying a stake in Barclays’s South African business, which Diamond built up when he ran the British bank.

Diamond has expressed interest in the Barclays assets, as has SA’s Public Investment Corporation.

Bloomberg