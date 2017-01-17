China demand expected to keep iron ore rally going

Earlier in Asia, SGX AsiaClear futures in Singapore jumped as much as 6.4% to $82.12 a tonne, the highest level since October 2014, as the most-active contract in Dalian soared 7.6%. Rio Tinto Group rose as much as 2.4% in London while BHP Billiton added 0.9%.

"Fundamentals do not explain the full price movement since last week, and that’s why I think speculation is playing the main role," said Di Wang, an

analyst at researcher CRU Group in Beijing.

Steel and iron ore futures climbed last week after the government vowed to continue capacity-cutting measures.

Figures on Friday showed that China imported a record 1.024-billion tonnes in 2016, up 7.5% from a year earlier, with most cargoes from Australia and Brazil, the world’s top shippers.

Purchases in December totalled about 89-million tonnes, compared with 96.3-million tonnes a year earlier. More supply is on the way, and stockpiles at ports in China are already at a record. In Brazil, Vale has been loading the first ore from its new S11D mine since Thursday, according to North Port operations manager Walter Pinheiro Filho. The $14bn venture is the industry’s largest project.

Iron ore is probably destined to retreat later in 2017 as seaborne supply expands and demand eases, according to Barclays. Current levels are not sustainable, analyst Dane Davis said.

Bloomberg