China demand expected to keep iron ore rally going
Iron ore has more than doubled amid better-than-expected consumption in China after state stimulus
Singapore/Shanghai — Iron ore has carried 2016’s bullish momentum into the start of 2017, with prices rallying to a two-year high amid speculation that China’s demand for overseas ore will hold up even as the world’s largest miners bring on new capacity.
Ore with 62% content in Qingdao in China climbed 3.9% to $83.65 a tonne, according to Metal Bulletin. The commodity has risen 6.1% in 2017 after surging more than 80% last year.
Iron ore has more than doubled since it bottomed out in December 2015 amid better-than-expected consumption in China after state stimulus. The latest upswing has been supported by signs that policy makers in the world’s top steelmaker are redoubling efforts to clamp down on outdated mill capacity, lifting steel prices and buttressing iron ore. The advance has come even as banks including Barclays outline the case for weaker prices later in 2017, and as Brazil’s Vale starts up output at its largest mine.
"One of the major factors driving iron-ore prices at present is the greater emphasis by Chinese authorities on high-end steel products," said Gavin Wendt, founding director and senior resource analyst at MineLife. "The balance of production is shifting towards premium steel products. China requires more imported iron ore from Brazil and Australia to meet its requirements," he said.
Earlier in Asia, SGX AsiaClear futures in Singapore jumped as much as 6.4% to $82.12 a tonne, the highest level since October 2014, as the most-active contract in Dalian soared 7.6%. Rio Tinto Group rose as much as 2.4% in London while BHP Billiton added 0.9%.
"Fundamentals do not explain the full price movement since last week, and that’s why I think speculation is playing the main role," said Di Wang, an
analyst at researcher CRU Group in Beijing.
Steel and iron ore futures climbed last week after the government vowed to continue capacity-cutting measures.
Figures on Friday showed that China imported a record 1.024-billion tonnes in 2016, up 7.5% from a year earlier, with most cargoes from Australia and Brazil, the world’s top shippers.
Purchases in December totalled about 89-million tonnes, compared with 96.3-million tonnes a year earlier. More supply is on the way, and stockpiles at ports in China are already at a record. In Brazil, Vale has been loading the first ore from its new S11D mine since Thursday, according to North Port operations manager Walter Pinheiro Filho. The $14bn venture is the industry’s largest project.
Iron ore is probably destined to retreat later in 2017 as seaborne supply expands and demand eases, according to Barclays. Current levels are not sustainable, analyst Dane Davis said.
Bloomberg
