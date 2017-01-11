Companies

FOOD RETAILERS

Morrisons increases forecast as sales grow

Led by a new management team, Morrisons reported a fifth straight quarter of underlying sales growth

11 January 2017 - 06:45 AM James Davey
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

British supermarket Morrisons raised its profit forecast on Tuesday after enjoying its strongest Christmas sales performance in seven years, while industry data showed market leader Tesco was also a festive winner.

Britain’s overall grocery market grew 1.8% in the 12 weeks to January 1, the fastest growth since June 2014, data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed. It said that higher prices were returning to the market after two years of deflation.

While a return to food price inflation, in moderation, would be welcomed by investors in food retailers as it can boost sales and profit margins, the flip side is that it may begin to squeeze consumers’ purchasing power later in 2017.

Led by a new management team, Morrisons reported a fifth straight quarter of underlying sales growth, showing it was getting to grips with the turmoil sparked by the advance of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

That news and the Kantar data sent shares in Morrisons and Tesco up 3.7% and 4.5%, respectively by 12.04pm GMT — the FTSE 100 index’s fourth and second biggest climbers. Sainsbury’s was up 1.8%.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco publish Christmas trading updates on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

On Monday, Aldi reported strong Christmas sales.

Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest grocer, said more competitive pricing, new premium products and improved store standards had helped it beat expectations for Christmas trading. "We’re delighted to have found our mojo," CEO David Potts said. "We’re still in the fix phase of this company’s recovery programme.

However, our customers are responding."

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
‘Eskom lays claim to nuclear buying’
Companies / Energy
2.
Analysts question wisdom of Sibanye offer for US ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Ford at odds with investigators over Kugas
Companies
4.
Department of Trade and Industry still mulling ...
Companies
5.
SA’s waste ‘could boost GDP by 0.5%’
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

UK retailers to signal health
Companies

Australia’s top credit rating at risk
World

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.