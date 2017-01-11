Morrisons increases forecast as sales grow

British supermarket Morrisons raised its profit forecast on Tuesday after enjoying its strongest Christmas sales performance in seven years, while industry data showed market leader Tesco was also a festive winner.

Britain’s overall grocery market grew 1.8% in the 12 weeks to January 1, the fastest growth since June 2014, data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed. It said that higher prices were returning to the market after two years of deflation.

While a return to food price inflation, in moderation, would be welcomed by investors in food retailers as it can boost sales and profit margins, the flip side is that it may begin to squeeze consumers’ purchasing power later in 2017.

Led by a new management team, Morrisons reported a fifth straight quarter of underlying sales growth, showing it was getting to grips with the turmoil sparked by the advance of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

That news and the Kantar data sent shares in Morrisons and Tesco up 3.7% and 4.5%, respectively by 12.04pm GMT — the FTSE 100 index’s fourth and second biggest climbers. Sainsbury’s was up 1.8%.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco publish Christmas trading updates on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

On Monday, Aldi reported strong Christmas sales.

Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest grocer, said more competitive pricing, new premium products and improved store standards had helped it beat expectations for Christmas trading. "We’re delighted to have found our mojo," CEO David Potts said. "We’re still in the fix phase of this company’s recovery programme.

However, our customers are responding."

Reuters