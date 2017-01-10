COMPANY COMMENT
Tiger Brands report vies with matric spin
If you have difficulty working your way through the spin around the release of the 2016 matric results, it might be advisable to stay clear of Tiger Brands’ integrated annual report
Apart from the external-locus-of-control tone of chunks of the report, it does contain a commendable amount of useful information. That is until you come to the section on board evaluation. Then, rather like the country’s matric results, it is difficult to know how the participants performed.
Tiger Brands says the external evaluation included an effectiveness assessment of the board itself, an appraisal of its committees and the chairman as well as a peer-to-peer evaluation. These evaluations "found no significant matters or material concerns on the board or committee performance".
It seems the directors believe their board meetings were well organised and efficiently run and that all relevant aspects of the business were effectively dealt with by the board and its committees. The board evaluation concludes with the utterly inscrutable comment: "In the spirit of continuous improvement, the board is developing an action plan to align to certain enrichment recommendations from the survey".
What survey? The answer might or might not be somewhere else in the 192-page annual report. Perhaps the survey is the effectiveness assessment by the external evaluators? More critically, what does "an action plan to align to certain enrichment recommendations" look like? What are the recommendations? Surely it cannot be reference to the decision to raise directors’ fees? That would be far too literal. Perhaps it refers to plans to nudge the directors towards improved performance. But why not just come out and say that?
Who writes this stuff? Can it be the same people who devise Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s matric comments?
London-listed Petra Diamonds issued an interesting document late in December, detailing its payments to governments in various jurisdictions.
Petra has grown enormously in little more than a decade by buying unloved diamond mines from De Beers, and one would anticipate the largest receiver of funds from Petra would be the South African government.
However, it is Tanzania, where Petra has the opencast Williamson mine, also a former De Beers mine. It has paid $8.9m to governments in 2016 in tax, mining and licences, royalties and infrastructure. About $5.8m went to Tanzania and $2.9m to SA, while $144,000 went to the Netherlands.
No corporate tax was paid in SA. Floating royalties generated $1.47m. In Tanzania, the fixed royalties produced $3.96m.
Consider that in 2016, Petra generated 3.7-million carats, revenue of $431m and net profit of $67m, of which Williamson contributed just 6% of carats and 18% of revenue.
For 2019, Petra forecasts output of 5.3-million carats and revenue of about $800m.
The hefty capital expenditure to tap into fresh ore in SA will have wound down by then after peaking in 2016. This will improve revenues at local mines, which will contribute 94% of its diamonds and 88% of revenue. Here is hoping that SA realises more value from one of its biggest diamond miners.
• Neels Blom edits Company Comment (blomn@bdlive.co.za)
