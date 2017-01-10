Tiger Brands report vies with matric spin

Tiger Brands says the external evaluation included an effectiveness assessment of the board itself, an appraisal of its committees and the chairman as well as a peer-to-peer evaluation. These evaluations "found no significant matters or material concerns on the board or committee performance".

It seems the directors believe their board meetings were well organised and efficiently run and that all relevant aspects of the business were effectively dealt with by the board and its committees. The board evaluation concludes with the utterly inscrutable comment: "In the spirit of continuous improvement, the board is developing an action plan to align to certain enrichment recommendations from the survey".

What survey? The answer might or might not be somewhere else in the 192-page annual report. Perhaps the survey is the effectiveness assessment by the external evaluators? More critically, what does "an action plan to align to certain enrichment recommendations" look like? What are the recommendations? Surely it cannot be reference to the decision to raise directors’ fees? That would be far too literal. Perhaps it refers to plans to nudge the directors towards improved performance. But why not just come out and say that?

Who writes this stuff? Can it be the same people who devise Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s matric comments?