Airbnb takes a softly-softly approach in China where Uber rushed in and crashed

San Francisco/Hong Kong — When Uber retreated from China this year, it seemed like a bellwether for US companies trying to push their way into the country.

The world’s most valuable venture-backed start-up lost at least $2bn in the world’s most populous nation in two years trying to build market share with free rides, say insiders.

In the end it sold its Chinese operations to local leader Didi Chuxing. Now, America’s second-most-valuable start-up is betting it can do better.

Where Uber rushed in, Airbnb has taken its time building relationships with China’s industry leaders and government officials. A 2014 partnership with Alibaba made it easy for Chinese users to pay for Airbnb rentals with Alipay, the local equivalent of PayPal. A partnership deal with Tencent, finalised in February, got Airbnb built into WeChat, China’s dominant ­messaging app.

This year, Airbnb teamed up with the governments of four major Chinese cities, including Shanghai and tech hub Shenzhen, for tourism promotions that, among other things, mean the service is welcome in those hot spots.

And on Wednesday, Airbnb began storing data relevant to its China operations on servers in-­country, meaning officials can access them, an early move to comply with a national law taking effect next year.

"Our strategy is to work closely with regulators and build through on-the-ground partners," says Airbnb chief financial officer Laurence Tosi, who spends most of his time leading the company’s nascent China subsidiary. Airbnb says it is just trying to work within the letter of the coming law, and data not pertaining to Chinese bookings will remain off-limits to the government.

Tosi, who quietly signed on last year from private equity firm Blackstone, says Airbnb China, a separate entity that has about 30 employees and 75,000 listings in China, plans to increase its staff to 300 in two years. He says the company will focus expansion efforts on recruiting and marketing, but would not say how much was ­allocated for either.

Airbnb is also bidding more directly for market share. The company is in talks to purchase local rival Xiaozhu, a four-year-old start-up with about 100,000 listings. This would give Airbnb a better shot against China’s ostensible market leader, Tujia, which lists more than 450,000 homes and is adding more from recent acquisitions. Tujia raised at least $458m in funding in its five years, including from Chinese travel giant Ctrip and Expedia subsidiary HomeAway.

"It will be very hard for Airbnb to expand in China alone via organic growth," says Marie Sun, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Service. Still, she says, the country’s home-sharing market is at an early stage.

Listings totals don’t provide the whole picture. At any given moment, about 1% of Tujia’s listings is occupied, according to internal ­documents reviewed by Bloomberg. That may help explain why the June quarter, when Tujia had its best quarterly performance, produced less than $2m in revenue, according to the documents.

Tujia President Zhuang Hai says revenue numbers are misleading and that volume is most important. Its volume, the value of transactions through the site, was $22m during that same quarter, the documents said. "Whoever controls the traffic and has the most transactions will win the upper hand," he says.

While Airbnb declined to provide its occupancy rates, insiders say it is about 8%-12% in China, compared with an average city-by-city rate of 12%-18% in the US. Zhuang says Tujia’s advantage lies partly in its wider range of services, such as helping property owners clean and manage their rentals. But he ­acknowledges that Airbnb is a strong competitor in several of China’s big, including Beijing.

Airbnb’s compliance with Chinese data laws is less of an issue for its business than the local audience’s unfamiliarity with home sharing, says Arun Sundararajan, business professor at New York University who specialises in research on digital ­marketplaces. "The trust ­necessary to hand over an apartment to a stranger — the bar is higher in China," he says.

One of Airbnb’s investors says the company worries more about its relationship with Baidu, China’s leading search engine. The two ­companies are ­negotiating a deal similar to those Airbnb struck with Alibaba and Tencent, says the investor, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Reaching an agreement has been challenging due to the tangled web of alliances in China: Baidu holds a sizable stake in Ctrip, a major backer of Tujia. Ctrip and Tujia said in October that they were merging their home-rental businesses.

Tosi says another priority is finding Airbnb China a CEO. Airbnb said last year that investors Sequoia China and China Broadband Capital would help identify one, but the search continues. "As with all things related to our China plan," he says, "we are moving extremely slowly, carefully, and ­deliberately."

