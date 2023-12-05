Identifying beneficial owners is a regulatory requirement

Understanding the legal and beneficial ownership of corporate vehicles plays an integral part in identifying natural persons who may try to camouflage the proceeds of crime using companies and trusts.

The lack of adequate, accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership information facilitates money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing by enabling criminals to hide their true identities, the true purpose of an account or property held by a corporate vehicle, or the source or use of funds or property associated with a corporate vehicle.

SA has tightened its beneficial ownership regulatory requirements to enhance the transparency of corporate vehicles, making them less attractive for criminal exploitation.

Amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act in 2022 included expanding the definition of a beneficial owner and further aligning domestic legislation to the international anti-money laundering, counter terrorist financing and counter proliferation financing standards set by the Financial Action Task Force.