FREE TO READ | The best local innovations are celebrated
Made in SA magazine showcases the talented people whose ideas and products are changing things for the better
24 October 2022 - 10:48
In this issue of Made in SA we showcase innovators, artists, artisans, businesses, chefs, designers, and organisations doing incredible things.
A luxury furniture brand explains how and why it is harnessing the country’s colossal talent to produce unique locally made furniture rather than importing. We meet the businesswoman who came up with her baby bag brand idea while travelling abroad and we ask if prefabricated buildings present a time- and cost-effective solution to SA’s housing problem?..
