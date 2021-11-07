Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Rassie should do another video B L Premium

The Covid-19-inspired directive for the Principality Stadium roof to remain open for the Wales-Springbok Test delivered the kind of conditions that were seen as standard for the South Africans when they visited Cardiff in the first decade of the post-isolation era.

The cold and the wet would have been welcomed by the Boks as they are heading north for the next World Cup in France in 2023. As the closing stages of that tournament will be played at this time of the year, any exposure to the worst conditions should be helpful to the preparation...