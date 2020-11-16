Companies / Retail & Consumer Shoprite commits to greater diversity as activists grill board at annual meeting New chair Wendy Lucas-Bull takes over from Christo Wiese, raising the number of women on the board of Africa’s largest retailer to three BL PREMIUM

Shoprite, which recently appointed its first female chair, has committed to improving the diversity of its board and executive management team after it faced tough questions from activists at its annual general meeting on Monday.

The board of Africa’s largest retailer now has three women after new chair Wendy Lucas-Bull on Monday took over from outgoing long-standing chair Christo Wiese. He was replaced after more than 60% of shareholders voted against his reappointment at the 2019 annual meeting.