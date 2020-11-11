News Leader
WATCH: Why activists want Sasol to tackle climate issues
Just Share’s Tracey Davies talks to Business Day TV about what activist shareholders can do to make Sasol conscious of its effect on the environment
11 November 2020 - 08:43
Sasol has once again snubbed shareholder activists by denying a request to table resolutions at its AGM to align its climate-related goals with the Paris Agreement.
Business Day TV spoke to Tracey Davies from Just Share about what can be done to ensure the company understands how it affects the environment.
