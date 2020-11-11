Companies

WATCH: Why activists want Sasol to tackle climate issues

Just Share’s Tracey Davies talks to Business Day TV about what activist shareholders can do to make Sasol conscious of its effect on the environment

11 November 2020 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TOMAS1111

Sasol has once again snubbed shareholder activists by denying a request to table resolutions at its AGM to align its climate-related goals with the Paris Agreement.

Business Day TV spoke to Tracey Davies from Just Share about what can be done to ensure the company understands how it affects the environment.

Activists turn to global investors after Sasol rejects climate resolutions

Just Share and the Raith Foundation have approached the world’s largest investor initiative on climate change
Companies
23 hours ago

Sasol’s $2bn Lake Charles deal a positive move, says ratings agency

The US transaction will help remove debt from Sasol and is a welcomed step in the debt-laden company’s strategy
Companies
1 month ago

Sasol to sell part of Lake Charles project as it mulls rights issue

Sasol is to form a joint venture with LyondellBasell, with the $2bn deal helping cut net debt before lease liabilities to about $8bn
Companies
1 month ago

Activist shareholders push Sasol to table climate-related resolution

Two non-profit companies are pressuring Sasol to table the resolutions for greater transparency in terms of complying with the Paris Accord
Companies
2 weeks ago

