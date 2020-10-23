Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BHP
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital spoke to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 October 2020 - 10:27
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose BHP as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for BHP, one of the larger diversified miners out there. They mainly have exposure to iron-ore, copper, coal as well as petroleum. Their iron-ore business benefited from higher iron-ore prices this year. Overall it’s a well managed business and a good dividend payer.”
