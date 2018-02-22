KPMG celebrates candidates’ success in APC exam for trainee accountants

The results for the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC), the second and final South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) board exam were released on Friday.

KPMG said this week it was proud to contribute a further 311 candidates to the chartered accountancy profession in SA.

These candidates, of whom 179 are black, have cleared the final academic hurdle to qualify as chartered accountants, or CA(SA)s.

“We are especially proud of our candidates on Saica’s honours roll,” KPMG said. “Saica uses the honours roll to recognise those candidates who performed exceptionally well and showed the greatest insight into the way in which they completed the case-study tasks.”

Did you know?

The APC is the Assessment of Professional Competence.

It is the final test for trainee accountants to prove their abilities before qualifying as CA(SA)s, of which there is a shortage within the country.

The exam, set by Saica, checks that trainees are able to qualify as CA(SA)s.

The APC in its current form has been written since 2014, but the exam has been written for ages in different forms.

The exam is written annually in November and the results are released in February the following year.

KPMG SA had 363 APC 2017 candidates who received their results on Friday.

The exam simulates a real client scenario to test the professionalism of trainee accountants.

This article was paid for by KPMG.