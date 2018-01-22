Business

Win a seat at Business Day Dialogue on digital transformation

Dimension Data CEO Jason Goodall and others on expert panel to debate changing industry demands

22 January 2018 - 18:33
Business Day Dialogues dissect today's business world in detail. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Business Day Dialogues dissect today's business world in detail. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

We’re excited to invite you to the next Business Day Dialogue in partnership with Dimension Data and its key partners. The topic is "Executing your digital ambitions: Inspiring stories of digital reinvention".

Digital disruption within an industry may be driven by new entrants, but incumbents also recognise the urgency of acting decisively to pursue their own digital reinvention – redefining their businesses, transferring their core competencies to new areas, and acting boldly. 

Join Dimension Data CEO Jason Goodall and global executives from key partners as they share stories on how their organisations are transforming to meet the changing demands of the industry and their clients.

We’ve assembled these leaders, who are only in South Africa for a limited time, to appear exclusively on our Business Day panel.

They will share advice, insights, lessons learned and how they’re using advances in technology to accelerate this transformation while balancing the need to transform with the demand to maintain a stable and profitable business.

Event details

Date: February 13 2018
Time: 7.30am–10am
Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg
 
Date: February 14 2018
Time: 8am–10.30am
Venue: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

How to attend

Ten readers in Gauteng and 10 in Cape Town can each win a seat at this exciting event. Simply click here to enter your information and stand a chance of winning.

For more information, contact Lucy Johnson on JohnsonL@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The crucial message Team SA needs to take to Davos
Opinion
2.
Movie tie-ins for toys no longer cut it in the ...
Business
3.
The Gem Diamonds 910-carat diamond is the fifth ...
Business
4.
Black industrialists to go to Mozambique with ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.