Business

The Gem Diamonds 910-carat diamond is the fifth largest in history

The diamond is the size of two golf balls, and is expected to fetch up to $50m; Laurence Graff’s Graff Diamonds is Gem Diamonds’ biggest shareholder

16 January 2018 - 11:43 Thomas Biesheuvel
A 910-carat colourless diamond found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho is seen in this handout photo supplied by Gem Diamonds, January 15, 2018. Picture: GEM DIAMONDS/REUTERS
A 910-carat colourless diamond found at the Letseng mine in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho is seen in this handout photo supplied by Gem Diamonds, January 15, 2018. Picture: GEM DIAMONDS/REUTERS

A small, embattled diamond miner just hit the jackpot. The 910-carat stone found by Gem Diamonds high in the mountains of Lesotho in Southern Africa is the fifth-largest in history. Here are the bigger ones:

The Cullinan Diamond

By far the largest at 3,106 carats, it was found at the Premier mine in SA in 1905 and named after the mine owner, Sir Thomas Cullinan. Discovered just 9m below the surface and jimmied free with a pocket knife, the stone was given to King Edward VII as a birthday present before being sent to Antwerp to be cut into smaller gems.

The cutter was said to have fainted under pressure before dividing up the stone. The two biggest cuts — the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa — are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

The Lesedi La Rona

Found in Botswana by Canadian miner Lucara Diamond in 2015, the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona means "our light" in Tswana. Roughly the size of a tennis ball, the fanfare surrounding its discovery soon soured when the stone failed to make its reserve at a Sotheby’s auction. It was eventually sold last year for $53m, significantly less than the smaller 813-carat Constellation found at the same time. Jeweller Graff Diamonds currently owns the Lesedi.

Excelsior Diamond

Famed for its bluish-white colour, the 995-carat Excelsior was found by a worker shoveling gravel at the Jagersfontein mine in SA in 1893. Without a buyer, it was cut into at least 20 pieces, something one former De Beers executive called an unpardonable act. The largest of the cuts, the 70-carat Excelsior I, was bought for $2.6m and now sits in a bracelet.

The Star of Sierra Leone

The 969-carat diamond was found in Sierra Leone in 1972 and cut by Lazare Kaplan, the famous New York diamond firm headed by Maurice Tempelsman. Divided into 17 pieces, the largest had to be re-cut due to a flaw and the biggest totaled just 54 carats.

Gem Diamond’s latest discovery

Still without a name, the stone is about the size of two golf balls. It was found at the company’s Letseng mine, famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and which has the highest average selling price in the world.

While Gem hasn’t yet said how it will sell the stone, analysts estimate it could fetch between $40m and $50m. Graff Diamonds founder Laurence Graff is Gem Diamond’s biggest shareholder and has bought many of its large diamonds.

Bloomberg

Letseng in Lesotho produces two enormous stones for Gem Diamonds

One of the gems is a 110 carat D colour type IIa diamond, which contains very little or no nitrogen atoms and is the most expensive of all diamonds
Business
7 days ago

Rough diamonds have not been mines’ best friend

Mine failures, news of pending closures and some companies missing output targets some of the issues diamond miners faced this year
Companies
28 days ago

Sierra Leone adjusts expectations, sells enormous Peace Diamond on second attempt

The entire $6.5m fetched will go to the government for development projects, which Rapaport Group says is a first
World
1 month ago

Russia’s most expensive diamond ever polished fails to sell at auction

Called Dynasty, the 51.4-carat stone was hoped to fetch at least $10m
World
1 month ago

Loan breach ‘not a big risk’ to Petra diamonds

CEO Johan Dippenaar expects the company’s finances to improve on the back of a labour dispute resolution and the lifting of an export ban
Companies
1 month ago

The ‘Raj Pink’ diamond hoped to realise $30m on auction at Sotheby’s

The extremely rare, 37.3-carat ‘fancy intense pink’ stone, discovered as a rough crystal in SA in 2015, goes on sale as the price for ...
World
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
The Gem Diamonds 910-carat diamond is the fifth ...
Business
2.
Black industrialists to go to Mozambique with ...
Business
3.
Regulator says one inquiry into KPMG is almost ...
Business
4.
Does big, splashy advertising pay off in tough ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.