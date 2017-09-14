WATCH: Investec’s Stephen Koseff on need for ‘accelerated, inclusive growth’
Chief executive explains at Investec Wealth Forum why business plays crucial role in driving SA’s economic growth
At the recent Investec Wealth Forum, Investec Group chief executive Stephen Koseff called on business to play its part in South Africa’s recovery.
Citing a need for what he called “accelerated, urban-led, private-sector-driven growth targeted at mass unemployment”, Koseff told more than 2,000 Investec Wealth & Investment clients (at events in Cape Town and Johannesburg) that “we can’t blame the world for our recession”.
As a society, he said, South Africans had to come together to create “a new social pact that transcends ideologies and backgrounds”.
Mass unemployment and the “rot in state-owned enterprises” were two of the biggest challenges South Africa faced, said Koseff.
He pointed to the need for business to be viewed as a “national asset” because it is business alone that could create jobs and stimulate growth.
This article was paid for by Investec.
