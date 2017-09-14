Business

WATCH: Investec’s Stephen Koseff on need for ‘accelerated, inclusive growth’

Chief executive explains at Investec Wealth Forum why business plays crucial role in driving SA’s economic growth

14 September 2017 - 10:06
At the recent Investec Wealth Forum, Investec Group chief executive Stephen Koseff called on business to play its part in South Africa’s recovery.

Citing a need for what he called “accelerated, urban-led, private-sector-driven growth targeted at mass unemployment”, Koseff told more than 2,000 Investec Wealth & Investment clients (at events in Cape Town and Johannesburg) that “we can’t blame the world for our recession”.

As a society, he said, South Africans had to come together to create “a new social pact that transcends ideologies and backgrounds”.

Mass unemployment and the “rot in state-owned enterprises” were two of the biggest challenges South Africa faced, said Koseff.

He pointed to the need for business to be viewed as a “national asset” because it is business alone that could create jobs and stimulate growth. 

