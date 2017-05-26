Shared value benefits firms and society

Porter argues for shared value’s potential to "reshape capitalism and its relationship to society".

Following the global crisis, many have accused big business of earning profit at the expense of society, the environment and even the economy. This mistrust of business has in some cases led to government policy that seeks to regulate the excesses of business, but also stifles innovation and competition.

Instead, Porter argues, companies should redefine their purpose as creating shared value. That is, "generating economic value in a way that also produces value for society by addressing its challenges".

Where corporate social investment may act only as a plaster on a much deeper wound, shared value seeks to tackle the root cause of the wound by solving major social problems in economically sustainable ways.

There would arguably be less need for charity if more companies tied their economic success to the success of the societies in which they operate.

Marc Pfitzer, MD of shared-value consulting firm FSG, says that shared value is a fundamental business strategy that makes social needs the object of value creation.

"Zero-emissions mobility is not about making cars; that’s just one piece [of it]," Pfizer says, referring to Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s sustainable energy revolution.

That Tesla has built its business around meaningful problems has been key to its ability to recruit the best talent and, in turn, build a multibillion-dollar company. Just ask its rivals, whose market value has been surpassed by the tech star.

Indeed, companies that have a compelling "Why?" will be those that attract the best talent, are sustainably profitable and have the most significant positive effect on the societies in which they operate.