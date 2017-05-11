Business has a political role, says survey

Most South Africans do not trust business but do believe that when business does well, it is good for SA and the majority want business to speak up.

These are among the findings of a global survey by consultancy Brunswick, which says the space is there for business to play a positive political role, even though it has image problems.

"This research shows there is a clear opportunity for business to take a leadership role on crucial issues," said Brunswick SA head Itumeleng Mahabane. "Although the perception is that business leaders prioritise their own and shareholders’ interests over the creation of a better society, what is positive for business leaders is that South Africans believe when businesses succeed, society benefits."

The online survey of almost 43,000 people in 25 countries, including 3,000 in SA, was conducted in late 2016. Brunswick sampled a further 949 South Africans to gauge sentiment after the cabinet reshuffle and SA’s ratings downgrades.