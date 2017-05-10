Rand ‘will deter poultry imports’

The rise was attributed to the improved sentiment towards the industry with other players also benefiting from share-price strengthening. An additional consideration for Sovereign is continuing corporate action.

In September, unlisted Country Bird Holdings (CBH) is expected to relaunch its bid for control of Sovereign.

If other investors agree with Coombes’s bullish outlook for poultry, the battle between shareholders who back the management team and CBH will become more acrimonious.

Coombes said weakness in the rand could help to facilitate a short-term clampdown on cheap imports and lift exports. While a weaker rand would increase input costs it could be countered by significant benefits. A weaker rand opened up opportunities to increase market share abroad as SA’s products became affordable in markets with stronger currencies.

Coombes was also optimistic about new markets through bilateral trade agreements, but said that to bring SA in line with global compliance would take at least two years and was an urgent matter for the government to pursue.

The outlook for the local industry was also helped by the outbreak of Avian flu in Europe and a meat scandal in Brazil.

He said higher inflation and tougher economic times also tended to benefit demand for chicken as poultry consumption held up better than red meat.