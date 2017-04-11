Billionaire investors in search of higher returns scrutinise top miners

Restive investors including Elliott are pushing mining companies to reappraise strategy, by focusing on issues that existing holders may have become weary of raising, said Saunders. "Even though the questions can often be quite obvious and clumsy, it does make everybody sit up and think," he said.

Proposals rejected

While Anglo American’s new investor Agarwal says he is no activist and is backing management, his ultimate intentions after unveiling a complex transaction to become its second-biggest shareholder in March, remain unclear. Analysts have speculated that he might be planning to force a break up of the company or engineer a merger.

BHP, the world’s top miner, and New York-based jet-and vehicle-parts maker Arconic rejected separate proposals from Singer’s Elliott to overhaul their operations, on Monday. Melbourne-based BHP said the benefits of the hedge fund’s ideas, including the demerger of US oil assets that Elliott estimates are worth $22bn, would be outweighed by their costs and were not worth the risk. BHP is working with Goldman Sachs on its defence, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Elliott’s attempts to oust Klaus Kleinfeld as CEO of Arconic, the Alcoa spin-off, risk jeopardising ties to customers, according to the company, which said its current strategy has the backing of companies including Airbus and Boeing.

The price-to-book ratio of the Bloomberg World Mining Index of almost 130 producers has jumped since tumbling to the lowest on record last year, touching a near four-year high in February, as investors ascribe a greater value to the companies’ assets. Since raw materials prices bottomed in early 2016, the index has surged more than 80%.

Mining companies have reaped the benefit of stimulus in China, the world’s biggest consumer, amid government policies to curb pollution and overcapacity that trimmed its domestic production. Surging prices of iron ore to coking coal have delivered a profit bonanza after dividends were slashed and assets sold to bolster balance sheets. The sector has survived a "near-death experience," Franco-Nevada Corporation CEO David Harquail said in March.