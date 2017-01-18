Tanya Cohen is appointed CEO of Business Unity SA

Business Unity SA (Busa) has appointed its representative in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), Tanya Cohen, as its new CEO for a three-term year, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

Busa said Cohen, who replaces Khanyisile Kweyama, was selected as the preferred candidate following a thorough recruitment process.

The organisation said Cohen brought a wealth of expertise in the policy arena and a track record of hard work on behalf of organised business.

"As the most broadly representative voice of South African business organisations, Busa has a pivotal role in ensuring the necessary conditions for inclusive growth by developing consensus around the foundation for employment, poverty alleviation and inequality," its president, Jabu Mabuza, said.

Cohen’s responsibilities will include helping Busa support and facilitate transformation, which was inherently about inclusive growth.

Busa said its board believed Cohen’s background, skills and experience would help the organisation and its members play an active and constructive role in creating an inclusive, transforming and growing economy.

