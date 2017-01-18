Business

Tanya Cohen is appointed CEO of Business Unity SA

18 January 2017 - 16:53 PM Staff Writer
Tanya Cohen, the new CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Tanya Cohen, the new CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Business Unity SA (Busa) has appointed its representative in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), Tanya Cohen, as its new CEO for a three-term year, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

Busa said Cohen, who replaces Khanyisile Kweyama, was selected as the preferred candidate following a thorough recruitment process.

The organisation said Cohen brought a wealth of expertise in the policy arena and a track record of hard work on behalf of organised business.

"As the most broadly representative voice of South African business organisations, Busa has a pivotal role in ensuring the necessary conditions for inclusive growth by developing consensus around the foundation for employment, poverty alleviation and inequality," its president, Jabu Mabuza, said.

Cohen’s responsibilities will include helping Busa support and facilitate transformation, which was inherently about inclusive growth.

Busa said its board believed Cohen’s background, skills and experience would help the organisation and its members play an active and constructive role in creating an inclusive, transforming and growing economy.

© Business Day

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Tanya Cohen is appointed CEO of Business Unity SA
Business
2.
EU chicken import duty increase likely
Business
3.
WATCH: Psyche of success with York Zucchi
Business
4.
BUSINESS DAY TV: SA will tell Davos that ‘we are ...
Business

Related Articles

Busa hails extension of jobs schemes
National / Education

Busa weighing minimum wage carefully
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.