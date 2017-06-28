Local bourse is slightly stronger at midday on Friday as upbeat data lift sentiment
Our courts do not have executive power open to abuse but function as a referee, so judicial overreach is an oxymoron, writes Judge Chris N Greenland
The Constitutional Review Committee has recommended to Parliament that sign language be given official recognition in the country
The president bemoans the opposition's use of courts, and says the debate about the capture of the state requires a thorough analysis of the economy
International Finance Corporation’s programme will inject billions of rand into SA’s small and medium-sized enterprises
The increase — to its best level since September — suggests an improvement in consumer spending and confidence
It was also lowered to address concerns that there would be unintended consequences if the threshold was based on combined turnover and asset value
Hong Kong has always been in his heart, he says, but opponents, who want a greater democracy, say Xinping ‘loves to suppress’ the city
Lions man likely candidate as Domingo’s contract set to end
Lara Foot has an interesting way of engaging audiences when her subject matter is painful, writes Edward Tsumele