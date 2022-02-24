DELPHINE GOVENDER: Running low on trust

In the next week or two, more than 20 JSE-listed companies are expected to release financial results. Their fortunes are expected to be mixed. Those of commodity companies such as Sasol, Anglo American Platinum, Anglo American and Kumba will naturally be pinned to their underlying commodity baskets (which at spot prices don’t look too shabby).

More domestically focused companies such as Spur, Woolworths, City Lodge, Curro and Motus will reveal a performance affected by a variety of factors: the post-Covid recovery in business activity; effects of necessary cost-cutting initiatives; business disruptions from the unreliable electricity supply and, more pointedly in the review period, the July 2021 riots; sharply rising input costs; slow vaccine rollouts; and a constrained consumer spending environment.

These factors are sure to be cited upfront in virtually all the investor presentations released with the results.

This is not new. For the past few years, these kinds of opening slides have become standard scene-setters — a window onto the macro-environment businesses say they are subjected to in SA. The list almost always cites challenges (rather than opportunities or tailwinds), and often accurately includes points such as fragile consumer confidence; high unemployment; rising poverty and inequality; an increasingly onerous regulatory burden; a volatile currency; a deteriorating fiscal position; political challenges; and policy instability and inaction.

With this mounting wall of challenges, it’s hard to imagine any investor is optimistic that finance minister Enoch Godongwana could offer much hope in his inaugural national budget speech.

A popular quote, attributed to Mark Twain, holds that "history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes". A lesser-known but related quote is from Voltaire, who said: "History never repeats itself; man always does."

This is perhaps the unenviable position in which the minister finds himself. It is hard to imagine he will be able to outline a compelling, investor-inspiring budget that is different in substance to those of his recent predecessors.

Any household’s budgeting, spending and saving is evident in the family’s income statement and balance sheet — and the national budget functions in the same way. And, just as the average South African is at best employed informally, with uncertain income and mounting debts, so the country’s financial situation is tenuous, too.

While Godongwana might have the benefit of high commodity prices and tax collections bolstering income projections, the expansion of social and income grant payments, and narrowing tax base, do not bode well for the sustainability of SA’s finances.