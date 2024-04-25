SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: MK’s manifesto grand stand
The manifesto offers a laundry list of grand promises but nary a notion of how to fund them. It’s unsurprising, coming from the ANC’s RET spin-off
Despite promises of a manifesto launch, April 6 came and went with little to show from Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. Then, on Friday, the party quietly dropped a 24-page manifesto on its website.
It’s exactly what you’d expect from the radical economic transformation offshoot of the ANC: expropriation of all land without compensation, nationalisation (of the Reserve Bank, mines, banks, insurance companies, ArcelorMittal South Africa and Sasol), reversing privatisation, undoing the “unjust” transition, unwinding a state apparatus beholden to white monopoly capital, and ridding the country of an “alien capitalist culture”...
