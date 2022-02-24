DINESH GOVENDER: Learning lessons from Covid

This week, as the spotlight is cast once again on SA’s purse, health-care spending is expected to continue its inevitable rise.

This increase will be driven by the surge in noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, the direct consequences of Covid and its indirect "care gap" effect — people with serious illnesses who avoided timely treatment and preventive screenings as a result of the pandemic.

While we hope any future waves of Covid will be less severe, there is a simple lesson we can take from the pandemic: exercise has a remarkable and positive protective effect on people’s health.

In 2020, nearly 4-billion people in more than 90 countries were asked by their governments to stay home to contain the spread of Covid. Lockdown restrictions understandably aim to limit the pressure that explosions in Covid cases would have on health-care systems. But one of the unintended consequences of limiting movement has been an enormous drop in exercise levels.

We saw a 49% decline in physical activity points logged on the Vitality platform during the level 5 lockdown, from late March 2020.

We have always tried to address the four lifestyle habits — physical inactivity, poor nutrition, smoking and alcohol abuse — that lead to the four chronic conditions responsible for 60% of global deaths. But the pandemic has shown that such interventions have a meaningful preventive effect beyond the management of noncommunicable diseases, such as heart disease, and can address risks related to infectious diseases too.

The Covid mortality rate has been devastating, with more than 5.7-million global deaths recorded to date.

Throughout the pandemic, ours has been one of several voices pointing out the protective effect of physical activity against severe Covid outcomes. Until now, however, all the evidence has been based on self-reported data.

Recently, a study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, produced by Vitality in collaboration with Wits University’s sport & health research group and the University of Western Ontario, became the first to make this case based on directly measured physical activity data. The findings prove what we suspected, and go a step further.