Why PMBs are hurting health care
Ipaf head says the prescribed minimum benefits policy needs to be looked at again
Poorly designed and unamended prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), while well intended, have ballooned out of control, costing funders billions and ramping up medical inflation, according to Prof Morgan Chetty, the head of the Independent Practitioners Association Foundation (Ipaf). He also accused some doctors of colluding with patients to claim in a skewed “sick care” environment.
Chetty, who is a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Doctors’ Healthcare Coalition, was responding to comments by the Board of Healthcare Funders, executives, a Discovery Health clinical excellence chief, and Unben Pillay, the CEO of the Alliance of South African Independent Private Practitioners Association...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.