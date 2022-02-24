Special Reports COLLECTED INCOME: Rocks on a roll for revenue We can’t bank on commodities price boom sustaining us in coming years, says Godongwana B L Premium

A rock star. That’s what finance minister Enoch Godongwana must have felt like when announcing revenue collection came in at R182bn more than expected. But it certainly wasn’t a solo performance. The real stars were, well, rocks — the sort that contain platinum, coal, iron ore, manganese and gold.

"This positive surprise has come mainly from the mining sector due to higher commodity prices," said Godongwana in his budget speech...