HEALTH: Squeeze on nurses, doctors
There’s more money for Covid vaccines and Cuba-trained doctors, but wages for health-care staff are being curtailed
24 February 2022 - 11:30
The amount of money allocated for doctors and nurses’ salaries will increase by a paltry 1.1% on average for each of the next three years, limiting the number of practitioners that can be hired by provincial hospitals and clinics.
The National Treasury says in the Budget Review that it plans to only marginally hike the budget for medical staff compensation, which already uses up 62.5% of provincial health budgets. This will limit "the ability of provincial health departments to employ frontline staff", it says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now