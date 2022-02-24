Special Reports INFRASTRUCTURE: Far short of 2030 targets Infrastructure spending has long been touted as one way to spur growth in the economy. Yet it is going at snail’s pace B L Premium

Despite all the rhetoric, the government is missing its own target for infrastructure spending, as set out in the national development plan 2030.

With barely eight years left until that 2030 deadline, the combined level of private and public sector investment, expressed as a share of GDP, hovers at about half of that 30% target. Worse: this spending has actually declined, as a share of GDP, since 2013, according to National Treasury data...