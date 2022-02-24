INFRASTRUCTURE: Far short of 2030 targets
Infrastructure spending has long been touted as one way to spur growth in the economy. Yet it is going at snail’s pace
24 February 2022 - 11:30
Despite all the rhetoric, the government is missing its own target for infrastructure spending, as set out in the national development plan 2030.
With barely eight years left until that 2030 deadline, the combined level of private and public sector investment, expressed as a share of GDP, hovers at about half of that 30% target. Worse: this spending has actually declined, as a share of GDP, since 2013, according to National Treasury data...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now