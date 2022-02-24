Will public-private partnerships finally fly?
A whole chapter of the Budget Review is dedicated to PPPs. But political will, and investment opportunities, are key
24 February 2022 - 11:30
In his state of the nation address this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa set a conciliatory tone to rope in private capital in a bid to boost infrastructure spending in SA.
It was a business-like statement. Especially considering that this would rely heavily on public-private partnerships (PPPs), according to the president...
