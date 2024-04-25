News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Jacob Zuma

After a string of judicial defeats, the former president finally had a successful day in court

25 April 2024 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma during the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe party case in respect of the MK Party trademark heard at the high court in Durban on March 27 2024 in Durban, SA. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Jacob Zuma had his day in court this week — and won, an unusual outcome for someone who has had more defeats than Kaizer Chiefs. On Monday the high court in Durban ruled in favour of Zuma and his MK Party, rejecting an ANC claim that the name and symbol belonged to it. For Zuma it was an occasion to celebrate the decision by a judiciary he has often accused of being biased and “lawless”. And for his former party, it has meant having to campaign in court while the MK Party appears to be picking up speed with the electorate, or at least part of it.

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube. Picture: Supplied
A bad week for Sello Maake KaNcube

What’s this obsession some South Africans have with a PhD? From cabinet ministers to CEOs to ambassadors and other high-flyers, we have had more than our share of fake doctorates. Now Sello Maake KaNcube needs to have a “Dr” before his name. The Generations star proudly claimed this after being awarded an honorary doctorate by the Trinity International Bible University. Turned out the so-called PhD was not worth the paper it was written on. Higher education minister Blade Nzimande spoilt the party by revealing that Trinity International is not a university at all.

