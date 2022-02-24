Special Reports XHANTI PAYI: New jobs don’t come cheap The Treasury is setting aside substantial resources for employment. That requires careful stewardship of funds B L Premium

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address, much has been made about his statement that "government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs. About 80% of all the people employed in SA are employed in the private sector".

But, he added, "the key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector — both big and small — to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees"...