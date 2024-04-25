Growthpoint Healthcare Reit still eyes the JSE
The pandemic may have stalled its plans to achieve an asset value of R10bn, but a listing is on track
25 April 2024 - 05:00
Investors may soon be able to share in the spoils of the first South Africa-based real estate stock that focuses exclusively on hospitals, clinics, laboratories, biotech manufacturing and warehouse facilities.
Though health-care real estate investment trusts (Reits) may be unfamiliar territory for JSE investors, it’s a well-established asset class in the US and the UK. ..
