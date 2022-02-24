Special Reports CORPORATE TAX: Cut will come, just not yet Economists were sceptical, but Godongwana has followed up on Mboweni’s hint from last year’s budget B L Premium

The government will deliver on its earlier commitment to cut corporate taxes — a move that happily coincides with news that tax collected from SA businesses will rocket in the 2021/2022 tax year.

The Budget Review — released on Wednesday — reiterated the notion, first aired in last year’s budget speech by former finance minister Tito Mboweni, that the corporate income tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27%...