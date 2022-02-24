CORPORATE TAX: Cut will come, just not yet
Economists were sceptical, but Godongwana has followed up on Mboweni’s hint from last year’s budget
24 February 2022 - 11:30
The government will deliver on its earlier commitment to cut corporate taxes — a move that happily coincides with news that tax collected from SA businesses will rocket in the 2021/2022 tax year.
The Budget Review — released on Wednesday — reiterated the notion, first aired in last year’s budget speech by former finance minister Tito Mboweni, that the corporate income tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now