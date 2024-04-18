On safari in the Karoo
The Samara Karoo Reserve is a Big Five reserve without the traffic jams and tour buses. It’s a space of stillness, of big sky and endless horizon. But it’s by no means short of excitement
18 April 2024 - 06:00
We’re halfway up Samara Mara mountain after a predawn game drive in the eponymous Karoo reserve when our driver stops abruptly. There’s an elephant dead ahead, and no room for both of us along the tight road. It’s a stand-off.
We wait — mountain breakfast plans on hold — hoping he’ll wind his way down the side of the mountain rather than head down the road. Some of us are calm, others intrigued; I’m stressed. One of us wants coffee, another wants a photo; I want to turn back...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.