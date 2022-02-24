Special Reports PERSONAL INCOME TAX: Largesse … but just little A handy bit of tax relief will help most, but the Treasury is coming for anyone worth R50m or more B L Premium

For a second year, the National Treasury has dished out surprising and handy tax relief to lighten the burden on taxpayers.

But this generosity comes with an important stick: wealthier individuals will need to declare their assets and liabilities in much greater detail...