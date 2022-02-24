PERSONAL INCOME TAX: Largesse … but just little
A handy bit of tax relief will help most, but the Treasury is coming for anyone worth R50m or more
24 February 2022 - 11:30
For a second year, the National Treasury has dished out surprising and handy tax relief to lighten the burden on taxpayers.
But this generosity comes with an important stick: wealthier individuals will need to declare their assets and liabilities in much greater detail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now